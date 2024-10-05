Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Exit Poll Result 2024: Know who is leading and is likely to win

The voting for the Haryana assembly elections has closed at 6 pm today (5th October). Apart from the announcement of exit poll predictions for Haryana, the exit poll predictions for Jammu and Kashmir have also been announced. The Jammu and Kashmir three-phase elections concluded on October 1.

Jammu and Kashmir Exit Poll Result 2024

The voting percentage registered for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is 63.45 per cent. The voting percentage registered is more than that of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

We have mentioned some popular exit poll results below.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll: According to this exit poll, the National Conference-Congress alliance might win 35-40 seats. BJP on the other end might fetch 20-25 seats. The independent candidates will get 12-16 seats while PDP is likely to get 4-7 seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll: The People’s Pulse Poll mentioned that the National Conference-Congress alliance might attain victory with 46-50 seats. On the other hand, BJP is expected to get 23-27 seats.

C-Voter Exit Poll: According to the C-Voter Poll the National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to get 30-48 seats. On the other hand, BJP is expected to get 27-32 seats. The PDP is expected to get 6-12 seats while independent parties will secure 6-11 seats.

Gulistan Exit Poll: The Gulistan Exit Poll has predicted that BJP is likely to secure 28-30 seats while the NC-Congress will manage to grab 31-36 seats.

Haryana Exit Poll Result 2024

The voting percentage registered for the 2024 Haryana assembly elections is 61 percent (till 5 pm) mentioned Election Commission of India.

We have mentioned some popular poll results below.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll: According to this exit poll, the Congress might win 44-54 seats. BJP on the other end might fetch 19-29 seats. The poll also predicts that JJP+ might get 0-1 seat, INLD+ will get 1-5 seat and 1 seat for AAP.

C-Voter Exit Poll: According to the C-Voter Poll the Congress is likely to get 50-58 seats. On the other hand, BJP is expected to get 20-28 seats. The poll also predicts that JJP+ might get 0-2 seats. INLD+ and AAP might not get a single seat. Others might win 10-14 seats.

DHRUV Haryana Exit Poll: Congress is expected to get 57 seats while BJP is expected to win 27 seats. JJP+, INLD+, and AAP are expected to secure no seats. Others will get 6 seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll: The People’s Pulse Poll predicts victory of Congress with 49 seats. On the other hand, BJP is expected to get 24 seats. While JJP+ will get one seat while INLD+ and AAP will get no seat. The others are expected to get 16 seats.