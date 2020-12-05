Pic Courtesy: PTI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tests Covid Positive, Two Weeks After Getting Trial Covaxin Shot

By WCE 1

Haryana: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday tested Covid positive and has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

Anil Vij took his twitter handle to share the news, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona”.

On November 20, Vij had administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala as a volunteer for the third phase trail.

 

