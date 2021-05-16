Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

By WCE 9
Pic Credit:IANS

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has extended the lockdown till May 24 in order to curb further spread of the coronavirus, Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted on his official twitter account with a caption, “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert.

Earlier, a week-long complete lockdown was imposed from May 10 till 17.

It is worth mentioning that Haryana reported 9,676 new Covid-19 cases and 144 deaths on Saturday, as per Health Department bulletin.

 

