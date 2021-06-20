Haryana Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 28

Chandigarh: The Haryana governement on Sunday decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till June 28.

According to sources, all shops can continue to operate from 9 am to 8 pm, restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

This is the fifth time when the Haryana government has extended the lockdown, which was imposed on May 3, in the state, Earlier, the lockdown was extended on May 9, 16, 23, 30 and 20 respectively.

Haryana’s cumulative figure of Covid-19 cases has gone to 76,72,17 cases, 75,53,24 recoveries, 9216 fatalities and 2,677 active cases.