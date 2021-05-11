Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a 150-bed Covid care centre at Baba Tara Charitable Hospital and Research Centre in Sirsa town. In the centre, ventilator beds have also been installed.

In his remarks after the inauguration, Khattar said the state quota of medical oxygen has increased from 152 to 282 metric tonnes (MT). Besides, the demand for getting additional quota has also been made to the Centre.

He said the state is supplying oxygen as per the requirement to all hospitals. Also an oxygen cylinder refilling facility is being made available to the patients staying in home isolation.

A portal has been made for this system on which not only patients are applying but also social organisations are getting themselves registered.

Noting that earlier the infection was limited to urban areas, but has started spreading in rural areas now, Khattar said that teams have been constituted to conduct door-to-door investigations in the villages.

To contain the virus in rural areas, the Chief Minister said ‘theekri pehras’ should be imposed in villages.