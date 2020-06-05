Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat. (File Photo: IANS)

Haryana BJP leader thrashes market committee employee with her slipper

By IANS

Chandigarh: TikTok star and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has landed in a controversy with the surfacing a video in which she was seen beating up Hisar Market Committee secretary Sultan Singh with her slipper.

The video of her thrashing Sultan Singh with the slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi, 25 km from the district headquarters, has gone viral with police personnel present at the scene remaining mute spectators.

In the video, Phogat could be seen hitting Sultan repeatedly with the slipper, while saying: “You have no right to live.”

After thrashing him, she was heard asking the police to register a complaint against him.

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections from the Mandi Adampur and lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police in Hisar, Ganga Ram Punia, said the police received a complaint from Sultan Singh and appropriate action would be initiated against Phogat.

Congress national spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “The market committee secretary was thrashed like an animal.”

“These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (Chief Minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat? Will the media still remain silent?” he added.

You might also like
State

Contactless ATMs to be introduced soon to cut down on touch

Nation

Maharashtra CM announces Rs 100 cr ‘first-aid’ for Nisarga-ravaged Raigad

Nation

Don Dawood Ibrahim and Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Nation

UPSC 2020 Civil Services Prelims Exam to be held on October 4; Mains exam from…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.