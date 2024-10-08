Haryana Assembly Elections| Independent candidate, Savitri Jindal leading ahead of Congress in Hisar

Hisar: Independent candidate Savitri Jindal from Hisar Assembly seat is leading the constituency with nearly 4,000 votes and Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara is trailing behind.

Apart from Savitri, other independent candidates are ahead in Ambala Cant, where senior BJP leader Anil Vij is trailing behind. Other prominent seats where independent candidates are leading are Badshahpur (Rao Narbir Singh) and Ganaur (Devender Kadyan).

According to the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Haryana with 49 seats, including Ladwa, Karnal, Panipat City, Jind, Fatehabad, Dadri, Panchkula, Kalka, Badshahpur, Barwala, Sonipat, Gohana, Palwal, and Faridabad.

Congress party is laeding by 35 seats right now including Uchana Kalan, Sirsa, Narnaund, Meham, Jhajjar, Nuh, Kaithal and Julana. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance is leading in just 2 seats.

Also Read: Counting of votes underway for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir