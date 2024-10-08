Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress’s Vinesh Phogat wins Julana constituency

Julana: Olympian Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat won the Julana constituency in Haryana’s Jind district for the first time with over 6,000 votes. This is Congress’s first win in these 15 years.

According to the latest trend on the Election Commission Website, the ruling BJP party crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly seats by leading on 48 seats and Congress on 37.

Congress party has last won this seat in the year 2005. The Indian Lok Dal had won the Julana seat from 2009 to 2019.

Vinesh Phogat had joined the Congress party on September 6 after her shocking disqualification from the Olympics.