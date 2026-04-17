Harivansh re-elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, PM Modi welcomes him

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New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday re-elected RS MP Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, welcoming him for a third term.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda moved the passing for the re-election of Harivansh as Deputy Chairman. The vote was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House.

“I declare that Shriman Harivansh has been chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha,” said Vice President and RS Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

Welcoming Harivansh into the Rajya Sabha for a third term as Deputy Chairman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Leader of the House JP Nadda, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was escorted around the dias and back to his seat as per tradition.

Speaking during the felicitation of the Deputy Chairman, LoP in RS Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed his re-election.

“I would like to congratulate you for the work you have done here. I am getting another chance to sit with you in the House. You are a good (seat) neighbour,” Kharge said, getting chuckles from the Opposition benches.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Harivansh back the RS, remembering his contributions for the house, and also invoking his close connection to former Prime Minister to Chandra Shekhar.

“Harivansh ji’s birth happened in a GP village. He used to work for his village even in his earlier days. His studied happened in Kashi. I have said many things about him before, would not repeat those,” PM Modi said in the House.

PM Modi remembering former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, saying that is quite befitting that Harivansh got relected to the post on this day.

“Today is April 17, and today is the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. I hope that today, when you (Harivansh) are taking up this responsibility for the third time, on Chandra shekhar’s birth anniversary. The way you have been connected with Chandra Shekhar, your closeness with him, you have been his co-passenger in a way. You have written books on him too. You have also worked on pushing forward the legacy and life of Chandra Shekhar, that is why I think today is a special day for you,” PM Modi added.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh has written the book ‘Chandra Shekhar: The Last Icon of Ideological Politics’, co-authored by Ravi Dutt Bajpai.

Chandra Shekhar, also known as Jananayak, was the Prime Minister of India from November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991. He led a break away faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress, forming a minority government.

Also Read: Harivansh Narayan Singh Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP In Presence Of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan