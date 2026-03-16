Harish Rana shifted to AIIMS for passive Euthanasia after 13 Years in vegetative state

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Bhubaneswar: Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who had been in a vegetative state for 13 years following a severe brain injury, has been shifted from Ghaziabad to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia in his case.

The transfer to AIIMS was carried out on Saturday under medical supervision. Doctors at the hospital will now begin the medically supervised process of gradually withdrawing artificial life support systems, including nutrition and medical tubes, in accordance with the court’s directions.

Harish Rana had suffered a traumatic head injury in 2013 after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation while he was an engineering student at Panjab University. Since the accident, he remained in a persistent vegetative state, requiring continuous medical support and care from his family.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan recently allowed the withdrawal of life-sustaining medical support, ruling that such a step could be taken in cases where recovery is medically deemed impossible. The verdict is considered a landmark ruling in India’s legal and medical discourse on end-of-life rights and passive euthanasia.

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Following the court’s decision, Rana’s family arranged for his transfer to AIIMS, where the end-of-life medical protocol will be conducted in a hospital setting. The family, particularly his father Ashok Rana, had been caring for him at home for more than a decade.

Before the transfer, spiritual members associated with the Brahma Kumaris organisation visited the family’s residence in Ghaziabad and performed religious rituals, offering prayers and spiritual support.

The case has triggered renewed discussions among legal experts, medical professionals and civil society about dignity in death, patient rights and the legal framework governing passive euthanasia in India.

Harish Rana’s father had earlier stated that the legal battle was not pursued for personal gain but to establish a framework that could help other families facing similar circumstances.