Haldi ceremony turns tragic as groom’s brother-in-law dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man died of heart attack during the haldi ceremony at groom’s house at Kala Pathar of Hyderabad.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Rabanni, was working in a jewellery shop at Gulzar house.

Report says, Rabanni had gone to the groom’s house for applying turmeric. While he was applying turmeric he suddenly collapsed on the floor. The incident took place on February 20.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment on died in the hospital on February 21. The celebration suddenly turned into mourning and the marriage ceremony was also postponed.