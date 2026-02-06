H5N1 flu scare in Chennai, hundreds of crows found dead

Advertisement

Chennai: Outbreak of the H5N1 virus has been confirmed in Chennai after several hundred crows were found dead across the city and laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus.

An advisory has been issued to the public as health authorities move swiftly to contain the outbreak.

Authorities have directed that all carcasses of crows and poultry be either incinerated or deeply buried in accordance with biosecurity protocols to curb further transmission.

Crow deaths were reported from areas including Adyar, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) triggered investigations by animal health teams in late January.

Samples collected were sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, where tests confirmed H5N1 avian influenza in dead birds.

Advertisement

What is Avian Influenza?

Avian influenza, often called bird flu, is caused by influenza A viruses that naturally circulate among wild waterfowl and other birds. One strain, H5N1, is classified as highly pathogenic, meaning it can spread rapidly among bird populations and cause high mortality rates in domestic poultry.

The authorities have conducted extensive public awareness campaigns and intensifying field surveillance to track deaths among crows, wild birds and poultry.

They have asked to avoid field post-mortems and sending carcasses to designated Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratories. Dead birds must be burnt or deeply buried to prevent further spread.

Have advised the public not to touch dead birds. If you can not avoid, gloves must be used and hands should be washed thoroughly. Proper disposal of kitchen and slaughter waste should be ensured to avoid attracting wild birds.