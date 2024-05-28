Gutka, Pan Masala containing Tobacco and Nicotine banned in Telangana with immediate effect

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Telangana government has banned manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine in the state.

According to the official notice, the ban has been imposed with an immediate effect for a period of one year. The order from the Food Safety Commissioner of the state has revealed that the ban will be enforced under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“In the interest of public health, Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana State hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha / Panmasala which contains tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient which are packed in sachets /pouches/package/containers etc., or by whatever name it is called in the entire State of Telangana for a period of one year with effect from 24th May, 2024,” the official statement read.

It is worth mentioning here that Gutka and Pan Masala contain addictive substances like nicotine and tobacco. Consuming it on a regular basis can increase the risk of oral cancer to cardiovascular diseases. Longtime consumption of these products can lead to various health complications including addiction, oral lesions, and even life-threatening diseases like cancer.

With the ban of these addictive products, the Telangana government aims to put a check on the consumption of it and promote healthier lifestyle.