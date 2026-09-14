Gurugram woman biker hit-and-run caught on camera

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Gurugram: A woman biker was injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, after a car reportedly followed her and collided with her motorcycle.

The rider, who identifies herself as Sia and runs the Instagram page rebelwheels_sia_, was riding an Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group.

According to Sia, the occupants of the car appeared to be aggressive and allegedly seemed intoxicated.

She said she asked them to maintain a safe distance but continued riding after they allegedly asked her to stop.

She claimed the car kept following her before cutting into her path and hitting her motorcycle.

The impact threw Sia off the bike, while her motorcycle was dragged several metres along the road.

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The incident was captured on an action camera mounted on her motorcycle.

One of her friends reportedly chased the car and confronted the driver when it stopped at a traffic signal.

According to Sia, the driver denied responsibility and then drove away.

Sia is currently undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital and has appealed to the Gurugram Police to take action.

The video has since gone viral, with social media users tagging the police and demanding an investigation.

The allegations made by Sia have not been independently established, and further action will depend on the police investigation.