ICSE Results
Image Credit: IANS

Gurugram Twins Score Identical Marks In ICSE Class X Exam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Gurugram: Gurugram twins Aninditia Mishra and her brother Aditya Mishra not just look identical but have also scored an identical percentage of 99.2 per cent in ICSE Class 10 exam.

“We never thought that we would achieve identical marks in board examination. Though we had achieved identical marks in class 9 the feeling of achieving same marks in board examination is something special,” said Aditya Mishra, the younger sibling, who resides in Gurugram’s upscale Nirvana Country.

His sister Aninditia Mishra who is just 2 minutes elder said: “We never involved in competition during the study. We always helped each other during solving questions and it helped both of us. The identical marks in board examination have surprised us and our parents. It happened with the blessing of God and the support of parents.”

“We never saw them fighting or they had any intention to compete with each other in studies. They always helped each other at studies and other events. We are feeling proud. The number is highly impressive,” said their father Prabhakar Mishra.

Aninditia has an interest in research, while her brother wants to become a computer engineer.

(Inputs from IANS)

