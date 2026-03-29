Gurugram: Speeding Thar Kills 2 minor children, grandfather

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Gurugram: In a tragic incident, two minor children and their grandfather lost their lives in a road accident in Khod village of Pataudi in Gurugram.

The deceased has been identified a eight-year-old Zaid Khan and ten-year-old Ishant died on the spot, while their grandfather, Subhash.

The victims were residents of Milkpur village in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district and had come to Khod village to visit relatives.

As per reports, the speeding Thar mowed down two boys and their grandfather who were walking along a road near Pataudi around 11 pm, police said.

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While, Zayed and Ishant died on the spot and their grandfather died in the hospital.

The police have arrested the accused driver and taken the SUV into custody after registering an FIR.

According to the police, Subhash had come to Lokra Road near Khod village to visit his brothers with his two grandsons.

After receiving information, the police from Pataudi police station took the three bodies into custody and sent them to the mortuary.