Gurugram hit-and-run case: Court sends two accused Kalyan Bainsla, Lovneesh to two-day police custody

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New Delhi: A Gurugram district court on Wednesday granted two days of police custody of accused Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh in connection with the Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, said advocate Lalit Bindal.

Speaking to ANI, Bindal, the counsel for the accused, said that they opposed the police custody plea, arguing that the police had already been given sufficient time. However, the court allowed the two-day custody after recording their objections.

“The court awarded two days of police custody. We simply opposed it, arguing that the police had already had sufficient time; we registered our objection, and the court made its decision,” Bindal said.

Both accused were taken into police custody from the Gurugram district court after being produced before Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal.

The court development comes as the victim, Sia, underwent medical examinations to assess injuries sustained in the incident. Speaking to ANI, Sia said she underwent tests including an ECG and X-rays due to severe pain in her body.

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“I have just had tests done, including an ECG. I am experiencing severe body pain, especially in my knees and pelvic area, so I also got X-rays taken. The reports are still awaited; once they come in, we will consult the doctor and decide the next course of action,” she said.

The case relates to an incident on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, where a collision between Sia’s two-wheeler and a car allegedly driven by Bainsla was captured on camera and later went viral on social media.

Gurugram Police had detained accused Kalyan Bainsla from Dausa in Rajasthan following the circulation of the video. The incident triggered widespread attention, after which police initiated action in the matter.

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi also backed the police action and described the accused as a “coward” who acted out of bruised male dominance.

(Source: ANI)