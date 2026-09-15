Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla arrested from Rajasthan

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New-Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Gurugram hit and run case, the police has arrested the accused in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road.

The accused has been identified as car driver Kalyan Bainsla.

The Gurugram Police, based on the CCTV findings, filed an attempt to murder charge against the accused driver. During the probe, the investigators closely analysed CCTV footage from the area and subsequently added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to attempt to murder, to the case.

Bainsla had been absconding since the incident on Sunday morning, and a massive manhunt was underway to trace him.

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The incident took place on Sunday on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, where the woman biker, Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia, was riding with a group of other bikers. According to her account, Bainsla’s car began following her and the occupants appeared to be intoxicated. When she asked them to maintain a safe distance, the car accelerated towards her bike and rammed it from the side. The impact threw her off the bike and sent her skidding several metres along the road.

Earlier, Sia’s family had demanded that the police add attempt-to-murder charges to the FIR, alleging that the accused deliberately used the car as a weapon. The family had expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, claiming that even 48 hours after the incident, the accused has not been arrested. They have warned that if the requested charges are not added to the FIR, they will approach the court.

Worth mentioning, Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road incident. The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police’s Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14.

The Gurugram Police earlier said that no written complaint has been received from the victim and, acting on the viral video, they initiated action.