Gurugram couple held for beating their minor maid

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Wednesday arrested a couple for allegedly brutalising their 14-year-old maid.

A police team along with an official from a one-stop centre for women had rescued the minor girl from a house in old Gurugram late on Tuesday evening after they received an informed about the incident.

The arrested couple has been identified as Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur, who allegedly meted out inhuman treatment to the girl during her captivity in their house over the past five-six months.

“We have booked both the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at a police station in Gurugram. The accused man has been sent to two-day police remand while the woman has been sent to 14-day judicial custody,” said a senior police officer.

The victim hails from Jharkhand and was found with burn marks on her arms and legs, officials said, adding that she has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Doctors are also conducting her medical examination to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted, it is learnt.

The girl was allegedly beaten with hot tongs and sticks by the couple, sources said.

Initial investigation suggests the couple would starve and thrash the girl, accusing her of “not working properly” and “stealing food”.

“She was not given proper food for days. The victim used to eat leftover food from the dustbin,” an official said.