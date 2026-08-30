8-year-old boy dies after getting crushed with pitch roller in Gurugram

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Gurugram: A shocking incident took place in which an 8-year-old boy lost his life after getting crushed with pitch roller in Gurugram, Haryana.

The victim of this incident is identified as 8-year-old boy Akash Kumar who was playing with other children when the parked pitch roller suddenly started moving.

As per reports, it is being said that the boy’s hand triggered the roller’s break circuit which led to its movement and the boy getting hit by it from the front.

Following the incident, Akash was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment by his family, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors after checkup.

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The family has not given any statement of negligence but has given statement of the incident according to which rest of the investigation regarding this matter will be initiated.

The post mortem examination of the boy was conducted and the body was handed over to the family after that.

The matter is being investigated and more details will be revealed after that.