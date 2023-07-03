Guru Purnima 2023: A day to worship spiritual and academic gurus

Guru Purnima is a religious Hindu festival dedicated to offering respect to all spiritual and academic gurus. 

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
guru purnima 2023

Devotees offered prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi on July 3, 2023 to mark the holy occasion of Guru Purnima.

Devotees offered prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi on July 3, 2023 to mark the holy occasion of Guru Purnima.

A mega puja was conducted on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

It is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan. The celebration is observed by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

This festival is observed to honour one’s chosen spiritual teachers or leaders.

The festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July) according to the Hindu Calendar.

