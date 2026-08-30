Gurpreet Singh Gopi shot dead in Punjab, election dispute suspected

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Punjab: Carborne thugs chased Gopi, riding a motorcycle, into a Mamdot lane; police believe it relates to an old rivalry over recent elections.

Gurpreet Singh Gopi was shot dead in Mamdot, Punjab, after four armed assailants allegedly chased the motorcycle he was travelling on and opened fire.

Another man, Harpreet, who was riding with him, was injured in the attack.

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In what is believed to have been a result of old rivalry, police feel there was a fallout over an argument over the recently concluded municipal elections.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that the attackers also fired at another vehicle that carried Gopi’s friends.

The suspected attackers were identified by police, and several teams have been formed for their arrest, and multiple raids are being carried out.