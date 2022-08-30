Gurgaon Man Arrested For Slapping Security Guard After Being Rescued From Society Lift

A man was arrested in Gurgaon after a complaint was lodged against him for repeatedly slapping the security guard of the high rise apartment he resided in.

The incident happened in The Close North society in Gurgaon’s Sector 50.

The resident, Varun Nath, 39, got stuck in the apartment lift at around 7 in the morning. The lift was stuck on the ground floor due to some technical glitch. According to the security guard, Ashok Kumar, who was assaulted, the lift was stuck for 3-4 minutes before he rushed to the scene with the lift operator, who immediately opened the doors of the lift.

As seen in the CCTV footage, as soon as the lift operator opens the door, Nath drops the bag he is holding onto the floor and begins slapping Kumar. Kumar can be seen stepping backwards with every slap. He can also be seen slapping the lift operator before resuming his assault on Kumar.

A complaint was registered against Varun Nath. In the complaint, Kumar mentions, “I reported for duty at 7:50 pm on Sunday and at the time of the incident, I was stationed at tower 12 of the society. At 7.20 am, a resident, who was coming down was stuck in lift number 1 due to a technical glitch. The lift was stuck on the ground floor for 3-4 minutes. After alighting from the lift, the resident started hurling abuses at me and threatened to kill me… I am scared for my life. I am not at fault, I had informed my senior and the incident has been recorded on CCTV”.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

#WATCH | Haryana: A resident of The Close North Apartments in Gurugram thrashed security guards after being briefly stuck in lift; FIR filed I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up: Guard Ashok Kumar (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/RDDwMQYdn8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022



After this incident, where the man slapped the guard in Gurgaon, security guards of the society assembled at the gates and started protesting.

Nath was booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vijendra Vij said that a case was registered soon after they received the complaint and the accused was arrested and was being interrogated.

After the video went viral on internet, people heavily criticised the elite class of the society.

This incident occurs shortly after a Noida woman was arrested for hurling abuses at a society security guard for a delay in opening the gates.