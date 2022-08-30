Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon Man Arrested For Slapping Security Guard After Being Rescued From Society Lift

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

A man was arrested in Gurgaon after a complaint was lodged against him for repeatedly slapping the security guard of the high rise apartment he resided in.

The incident happened in The Close North society in Gurgaon’s Sector 50.

The resident, Varun Nath, 39, got stuck in the apartment lift at around 7 in the morning. The lift was stuck on the ground floor due to some technical glitch. According to the security guard, Ashok Kumar, who was assaulted, the lift was stuck for 3-4 minutes before he rushed to the scene with the lift operator, who immediately opened the doors of the lift.

As seen in the CCTV footage, as soon as the lift operator opens the door, Nath drops the bag he is holding onto the floor and begins slapping Kumar. Kumar can be seen stepping backwards with every slap. He can also be seen slapping the lift operator before resuming his assault on Kumar.

A complaint was registered against Varun Nath. In the complaint, Kumar mentions, “I reported for duty at 7:50 pm on Sunday and at the time of the incident, I was stationed at tower 12 of the society. At 7.20 am, a resident, who was coming down was stuck in lift number 1 due to a technical glitch. The lift was stuck on the ground floor for 3-4 minutes. After alighting from the lift, the resident started hurling abuses at me and threatened to kill me… I am scared for my life. I am not at fault, I had informed my senior and the incident has been recorded on CCTV”.

Watch the CCTV footage here:


After this incident, where the man slapped the guard in Gurgaon, security guards of the society assembled at the gates and started protesting.

Nath was booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vijendra Vij said that a case was registered soon after they received the complaint and the accused was arrested and was being interrogated.

After the video went viral on internet, people heavily criticised the elite class of the society.

This incident occurs shortly after a Noida woman was arrested for hurling abuses at a society security guard for a delay in opening the gates.

You might also like
Nation

India logs 5,439 fresh Covid cases, active cases below 70k mark

Nation

Amit Shah to visit Delhi Police Headquarters today

State

Petrol and diesel rates continue to remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Nation

UP cop arrested for raping mother of teen survivor

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.