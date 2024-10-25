Gunshots fired at school bus in Uttar Pradesh, investigation underway

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): Gunshots have been fired at a school bus in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said reliable reports in this regard. The incident has been reported from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, gun shots were fired and the stones were pelted on a school bus in Amroha. The incident took place on Nagla Thakurdwara Road of Amroha.

Police sources said that bike-borne miscreants stopped the bus and one of them open fired at the bus. At the time of the incident, around 35 children were travelling on the bus. The bus belonged to a private school, said reports.

From preliminary investigation the police said, this is likely to be a case of personal enmity and the driver is being interrogated. Reports say the bus was chased, stopped and then fired at.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.