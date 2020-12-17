Srinagar: One terrorist was arrested after he was injured in an encounter that broke out in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The terrorist was identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone, a Hizbul Mujahideen member and is a resident of the Pulwama district, said the police.

The gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces took place in Anantnag districts’ Gund Baba Khaleel area.

The security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of the terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter started between terrorists and police/security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag Thursday morning. One local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Zaheer Abbas Lone, resident of Pulwama was arrested in injured condition and shifted to hospital,” police said.

