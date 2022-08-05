Gunfight breaks out in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.

“Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Security forces cordoned off the area. The terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.