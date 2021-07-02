Gunfight between terrorists, security forces underway in J&K’s Pulwama

By IANS
gunfight in kashmir
Representational Image: National Herald

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Hanjin Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police officer said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

