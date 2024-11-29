Gujarat’s cultural handicraft ‘Gharchola’ receives GI Tag, takes state’s tally to 27

Gandhinagar: Gujarat’s prominent handicraft ‘Gharchola’ has received ‘Geographical Indication’ from the Union government, taking the state’s total GI tags to 27, a press release by the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

“Gujarat is a land celebrated for its rich and varied handicrafts. In recent years, the state has proudly received 26 GI (Geographical Indication) tags, with an impressive 22 awarded to its vibrant handicraft sector,” the release stated.

Now, with the Government of India bestowing the GI tag upon another of Gujarat’s cultural treasures, the Heritage Gharchola, the state’s total GI tags have reached 27, with Gharchola marking the 23rd for the handicraft sector, a press release by the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

This milestone is yet another triumph for Garvi Gurjari, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The coveted GI tag for Gharchola handicrafts was presented to Gujarat at the “GI and Beyond – Virasat Se Vikas Tak” program in New Delhi, hosted by the Handlooms Development Commissioner of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

According to the release, this recognition reflects the tireless efforts and dedication of Garvi Gurjari in preserving and promoting Gujarat’s cultural legacy. The GI recognition for Gharchola demonstrates Gujarat’s commitment to guarding its rich artistic heritage. This esteemed recognition celebrates the exquisite craftsmanship and cultural depth of Gharchola handicrafts, propelling it to greater prominence on the global stage.

“Under the visionary leadership of CM Patel, the One District, One Product (ODOP) Yojana has significantly advanced the reach of GI products throughout the state. Aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision, the Office of the Cottage and Rural Industries Commissioner has played a pivotal role in securing these prestigious GI tags, further nurturing Gujarat’s cultural and artisanal legacy,” the CMO release added.

Gujarati Gharcholas are traditionally worn on occasions such as weddings within Hindu and Jain communities. Historically, they were crafted in auspicious colours such as red, maroon, green, and yellow, which hold special significance in Hindu customs. Today, Gujarat’s weavers are infusing modern designs and techniques into their Gharcholas, blending tradition with contemporary appeal.

This evolution in craftsmanship has led to the creation of more elegant sarees, sparking a surge in demand for Gharcholas across the market. These exquisite pieces are now available in abundance at Garvi Gurjari sales centres throughout the state.

The GI tag conferred upon Gharcholas not only affirms their authenticity and uniqueness but also serves as a vital marketing tool to promote these cultural treasures globally. It assures consumers of the product’s origin, instilling confidence that they are acquiring authentic, district-specific handicrafts. This recognition celebrates the skill and heritage of local artisans, protecting their craftsmanship for generations to come.

Along with the Gharchola saree, several other remarkable handicrafts have also earned GI tags under the Hastakala Setu Yojana. These include Surat’s vanishing ‘Saadeli’ art, Banaskantha’s intricate ‘Soof’ embroidery, Bharuch’s ‘Sujni’ craft, Ahmedabad’s distinctive ‘Saudagiri Print,’ and the vibrant ‘Maata Ni Pacchedi’ handicrafts, all of which were honoured last year. The unwavering efforts of the Commissioner of Cottage and Rural Industries Office have been pivotal in guarding the cultural richness of these art forms, the release further stated.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has presented these GI-tagged masterpieces as gifts to dignitaries at prestigious international events like the G-20 and Vibrant Gujarat summits, thereby advancing their global stature.

Garvi Gurjari is also focused on expanding the market reach of these certified products. By opening up new market opportunities, the corporation seeks to boost the livelihoods of artisans while ensuring that Gujarat’s traditional crafts seamlessly blend into contemporary lifestyles.

