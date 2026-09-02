Gujarat: Two cars, tempo gutted as fire breaks out at garage in Surat

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Surat: Two cars and a tempo were completely gutted after a fire broke out at a car garage in the Sachin area near Basera Nagar on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Harish Gadhavi said the fire department received a call about the blaze at around 9:02 am.

“At around 9:02 am, we received a call about a fire. When we arrived, we saw heavy smoke and immediately called for additional fire tenders… Two cars and a tempo were completely burnt, along with the repair station. There were no casualties. Three fire tenders and two corporation vehicles were deployed to control the blaze”, he told ANI.

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The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)

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