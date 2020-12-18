Gujarat Toddler Gives New Lease Of Life To Five Others
Surat: A toddler from Gujarat, declared brain dead following an accident, gave a new lease of life to five children including two from Russia and Ukraine after his parents donated his organs.
On December 9, Jash Sanjiv Oza, a resident of Surat suffered a brain haemorrhage after he slipped from the balcony of a neighbour’s flat on the second floor of the apartment.
Later, on December 14, doctors declared him brain dead.
The two-and-a-half-year old boy’s heart, lungs,kidneys,liver and eyes were donated after consent from his family, NGO said.
Jash’s father Sanjeev Oza, a journalist by profession decided to donate his organs after the officials of the NGO approached them to donate the organs.
The two-and-a-half-year old boy’s heart was transplanted into a four-year-old child from Russia and the lung into a boy from Ukraine. His two kidneys were transplanted into two girls in Ahmedabad and liver into a two-year old baby from Bhavnagar.
His corneas were also donated to Lok Drashti Chaksu Bank.
(With Agency Inputs)