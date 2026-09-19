Gujarat Deputy CM Hosts ‘Matru Samvad’ with Women from Sakhi Mandals and Gruh Udyog in Nadiad

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Gandhinagar: As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026’, a ‘Matru Samvad’ programme was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at Uttarsanda in Nadiad of Kheda district, with women associated with Sakhi Mandals and Gruh Udyog. He arrived at the venue after a motorcycle yatra from Gandhinagar with youth workers, according to a release.

Speaking at the programme organised at Shreeji Papad Gruh Udyog, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi highlighted Nari Shakti and women’s self-reliance and said, “The main objective of this Seva Yatra is to visit villages and seek the blessings of elders, conduct cleanliness campaigns, undertake cow service and serve at old-age homes.”

Referring to 25 years of uninterrupted service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that initiatives including ‘PM Awas Yojana’, ‘Izzat Ghar’ (toilets) and the annual Rs 6,000 ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts have brought significant changes to the lives of ordinary people.

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Addressing women, he said that villagers once faced severe difficulties in accessing electricity and irrigation water. Today, the challenging task of providing water to every village and farm, along with 24-hour electricity supply, has been completed, bringing prosperity to villages and agriculture. He urged citizens and women present to actively contribute to the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and make villages plastic-free and clean.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Manisha Vakil, Minister of State for Revenue Sanjaysinh Mahida, District Panchayat President Hiteshkumar Dabhi, Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai, leaders Ajay Brahmbhatt, Nayana Patel and Jahnavi Vyas, District In-charge Ramesh Desai, APMC Chairman Apurva Patel, District Collector NV Upadhyay, District Development Officer Jayant Kishor, District Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel, Prant Officer, members of the district and taluka panchayats, women from Sakhi Mandals, and a large number of local citizens were present.

(ANI)