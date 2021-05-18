Ahmedabad: Amid the surge of Covid cases in the state, the Ahmedabad police on Tuesday decided to extend the Covid Curfew in the city till 6 AM of May 21.

Curfew imposed in Ahmedabad extended till May 21, 6 am, the Ahmedabad Police tweeted and informed everyone.

Notification 🔔 This notification is about the curfew extension from 18-05-2021 8:00 PM to 21-05-2021 6:00 AM with mentioned Restrictions and guidelines. Please read the complete press note for in-depth details of Curfew Guidelines.#ahmedabadpolice #ahmedabadpolicepressnotes pic.twitter.com/WXthVZVLcY — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) May 18, 2021

On Monday, the state government decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani said that, the curfew between 8pm and 6 am will continue in the 36 cities from Tuesday to Thursday with limited restrictions.

The chief minster also said the government will take a call on whether to extend the night curfew and other curbs beyond May 20 after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

The state government said in a press release, the government has only ordered the continuation of essential services and activities during these three days, in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines.

Medical, paramedical and allied health services, oxygen production and distribution systems will also continue, it said.