Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

Gandhinagar: In an unexpected move ahead of an Assembly election in 2022, Vijay Rupani has resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat on Saturday. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan.

“I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi and the party for giving me an opportunity to work for five years,” Vijay Rupani told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.

“I am just a worker of the organisation and will continue to be so. For the upcoming state Assembly elections, definitely our PM Modi will be the face,” Rupani said, when asked who will be the face for the elections, as he and the party earlier had declared that the 2022 elections will be led by him.

“I will accept whatever responsibility the party gives me,” said Rupani.

He succeeded Anandiben Patel and was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7 2016. In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, he retained Rajkot West constituency defeating the Indian National Congress candidate Indranil Rajyaguru.

He was unanimously elected as the leader of legislature party on 22 December 2017 and continued as the Chief Minister of Gujarat with Nitin Patel as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Rupani is the fourth BJP chief minister to step down in recent months. In July, BS Yediyurappa had resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat as chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Rupani, as well as the BJP, has so far not revealed who his successor would be. Till the appointment of a full time chief minister, Deputy CM Nitin Patel would be leading the government.