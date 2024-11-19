Gujarat: CM introduces new premium rate for restricted land use

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has made a significant decision aimed at simplifying the state’s revenue services and operational procedures with a public-centric approach, a press release said.

The Chief Minister has decided that for land with Restricted Authority type and new indivisible conditions, where the premium was not collected earlier, revised non-cultivation permission will now require a 10% premium of the current market value from the applicant or occupier.

This decision will not apply in cases where premium collection has already been finalized. CM Patel’s decision will enhance transparency and efficiency in the revised non-farming permission process, while also accelerating the redevelopment initiatives.

If a proposal is submitted to the District Collector to repurpose land previously designated as non-agricultural (NA) for any purpose, and a premium was applicable but not collected during the earlier NA approval, the current rule mandates charging 30% of the prevailing Jantri rate as a premium.

In response to representations from various sections of society, CM Patel has directed the Revenue Department to make necessary changes to this process.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the district-level philatelic exhibition, ‘Phila Vista-2024,’ organized by the Gandhinagar Postal Division here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Patel was also present at the occasion, which will be a two-day event held at Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar.

The Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, visited the well-crafted collection of unique and rare postal stamps on display. During the exhibition, the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister unveiled a special postal cover themed ‘Architecture in Gandhinagar’ as part of ‘Phila Vista-2024.’

Shah also took to the social media platform X, lauding the event, and stated that this event would introduce visitors to the rich history of Indian postage.

“Postage stamps are not only a key element of communication but also our heritage. This collection of rare stamps in Phila Vista-2024 will introduce visitors to the rich history of Indian postage. Also, it will inspire the youth to connect with our grand heritage,” Amit Shah said on X.

(ANI)