Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates developmental works worth Rs 640 crore in Viramgam

Viramgam: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday gifted the people of Viramgam with development works worth Rs 640 crore and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the country’s respect in the world through the politics of development. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is also continuously trying to resolve the issues and problems of the people.

Talking about the development journey of the state, the Chief Minister said that the continuous journey in the form of development work is going on in the state every day. Somewhere in the state, the state government is continuously working for the well-being of the people through the launch of public works and Khatamuhurat.

Talking about the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi has always thought of the long term. In the year 2003, when he was the Chief Minister of the state, he initiated the Vibrant Gujarat Summit for the development of industry and employment sector in the state. Today Vibrant Gujarat Summit is known worldwide. Today, the development of business and industries in Ahmedabad district is astounding.

The development of semiconductor industry in Sanand and Dholera of Ahmedabad is progressing at a fast pace. Every Prime Minister of the country tried to bring semiconductor industry to India, but success has come only to Narendrabhai. Similarly, important work is being done to develop the green energy sector in the country, he added.

Further, he said that the various development projects and campaigns launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, the Chief Minister said that today the country is moving towards becoming self-reliant in every field and Gujarat has made an important contribution to it.

A great campaign of natural farming is being conducted in the country under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Farmers today are moving away from chemical fertilizers to improve the health of the soil and themselves. The state government is also working to ensure that the farmers get the electricity they need during the day, he added.

Today, when India and Gujarat are being noted at the global level, the Prime Minister has started a cleanliness campaign with the aim of making the country a leader in cleanliness, the Chief Minister asked everyone present to be adamant about cleanliness and requested them to bring cleanliness in nature and culture.

Referring to the ‘Ek pad main ke naam’ campaign, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has started this campaign with the aim of increasing the green cover in the country against global warming. Gujarat has also taken the lead in this campaign and has increased the green cover by two percent in a single year. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the Central Government has also started ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign with the aim of saving water. Under this campaign, work is being done to save every drop of rain.

Talking about the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India, the Chief Minister said that Gujarat will take the lead to realize the Prime Minister’s dream of making a developed India till the year 2047. He expressed the hope that with everyone’s joint effort, we will contribute to making a developed India.

