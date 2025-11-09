Gujarat ATS arrests three suspects for conspiring terrorist attacks in various parts of country

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested three suspects from Ahmedabad while supplying weapons, for allegedly conspiring to plan terrorist attacks across the country.

According to the Gujarat ATS, all three suspects had been on their radar for the past year.

“Three suspects have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS. They had been on the Gujarat ATS’s radar for the past year. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,” Gujarat ATS said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this year, Gujarat ATS arrested five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts.

The ATS had arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda. According to Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda. Her arrest follows the earlier detention of three other individuals linked to the case.

On July 23, the ATS arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added.

