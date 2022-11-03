Gujarat Assembly Election to be held in 2 phases, on Dec 1 and 5

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls on Thursday.

The polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. And the counting of votes to be done on 8th December.

For enhanced voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women & security staff. There will be 182 polling stations where one will be welcomed by PWD. For the 1st time, 33 polling stations will be set up &managed by youngest available polling staff: CEC Rajiv Kumar.

The election commission also announced that a special observer in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for accessibility and inclusion for women, the elderly, PWD will be deployed in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The term of the 182-member Assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and after the Gujarat poll dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.

You might also like
Nation

Telangana couple hires contract killers to get rid of alcoholic, abusive son

Nation

2 killed as massive fire breaks out at Vrindavan hotel

Nation

Gujarat assembly election dates to be announced at 12 noon today

Nation

Major fire broke in Mathura hotel, 2 employees critically injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.