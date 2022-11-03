Gujarat Assembly Election to be held in 2 phases, on Dec 1 and 5

New-Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls on Thursday.

The polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. And the counting of votes to be done on 8th December.

For enhanced voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women & security staff. There will be 182 polling stations where one will be welcomed by PWD. For the 1st time, 33 polling stations will be set up &managed by youngest available polling staff: CEC Rajiv Kumar.

The election commission also announced that a special observer in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for accessibility and inclusion for women, the elderly, PWD will be deployed in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The term of the 182-member Assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and after the Gujarat poll dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.