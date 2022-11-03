Gujarat assembly election dates to be announced at 12 noon today

New-Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the poll schedule for the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday at 12 pm.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force in the state after the official notification for the election is published.

Last month the Election Commission announced the schedule of Himachal Pradesh elections which will take place on November 12 in a single-phase followed by the counting of votes on December 8.

The polling in Gujarat is likely to be held in two phases in the first week of December, and the term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative Assembly will end on February 18, 2023.

The BJP had emerged victorious in the 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat.