Gujarat: Asked not to smoke, youth slits throat of senior citizen

Vadodara: In a shocking incident, a youth killed a senior citizen by slitting his throat in broad daylight just because the latter had asked him not to smoke. The police have arrested the youth for the murder of the senior citizen at Bodeli town in Chhota Udaipur district.

Sub-inspector U.R. Damor told IANS, “On Thursday afternoon, Rudra Baraiya killed Bhikhabhai Mohanbhai Chunara (60) by slitting his throat with a paper cutter. After committing the crime, the accused did not flee. When the police reached the crime scene, Rudra was standing there, cornered by the local people.”

The officer said that during questioning, the accused told the police that he was smoking a cigarette when the victim approached him and asked for Rs 20, which he gave. After this, Chunara broke the cigarette that Rudra was smoking, so he lit another cigarette which the victim threw away. This enraged Rudra who then slit the throat of the 60-year-old man.

The accused also told the police that he was mentally disturbed because he had a quarrel with his family members in the morning. Chunara act made him more angry for which he killed him, the police said.