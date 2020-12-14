Guidelines For Covid 19 Vaccination In India Issued; Here’s Everything You Must Know

The union government on Monday issued a special guideline for Covid 19 vaccination drive and clarified that around 100-200 people will be vaccinated in each session per day.

According to the ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines,’ the vaccine will be administered first to healthcare workers and frontline workers. Besides, persons above 50 years of age and persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation.

The centre also made it clear that the remaining population will also be given the vaccine only based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

Here’s the SOPs for COVID-19 vaccination drive:

At the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries, one at a time, will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations. Twelve photo-identity documents, including election ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, and pension document, will be required for self-registration on the Co-WIN website or app.

Steps to register for COVID-19 vaccine:

Download the Co-WIN app on your mobile phones for free or visit the Co-WIN website. (Link not active yet)

Register yourself with required details to get a date for vaccination.

Submit the details.

You will receive the date and time to get your vaccine shot.

Each volunteer will be monitored for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine shots for any adverse event from the inoculation. States and UTs will allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district, as far as possible, to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field. The vaccination team will consist of five members. Each session should be planned for 100 beneficiaries per day. There will be three separate rooms – one for waiting, one for observation, and one for the inoculation – to ensure crowd management and social distancing. If the session site has adequate logistics and space available, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries. Stringent measures to be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials, or ice packs to direct sunlight. Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla had said that the vaccination drive in India would begin in January 2021 and normal life can be expected to return by October 2021.

(With inputs from zeebiz.com)