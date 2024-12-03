GST Council yet to deliberate on any GST rate changes: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

New Delhi: The GST Council has not yet deliberated on any GST rate changes. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs informed this in an X post on Tuesday.

As per reports, The GST Council has not yet deliberated on any GST rate changes. The Council has not even received the recommendations of the GoM, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs said.

The GoM has yet to finalise and present its recommendations to the Council after which the Council will take a final view on the recommendations of the GoM. The reports in the media are thus premature and speculative, reads the said X post by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

CBIC said that there are various reports in the media regarding the Group of Ministers (GoM) recommendations on GST rate changes regarding various goods and services. The reports in public media on the basis of GoM deliberations are premature and speculative.