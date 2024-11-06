WATCH: Group clash turns ugly in Delhi, 16-year-old killed by few boys

Delhi: In a tragic incident, a group clash in Delhi turned ugly as a minor boy died in the evening hours in Nehru Vihar area, said reliable reports.

According to latest reports, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of boys on Tuesday night at around 8:30 pm in Nehru Vihar are of Delhi. Further it is worth mentioning that, the minor boy was in a critical condition when he was rescued. Later however he succumbed to stab wounds at the hospital.

Police sources said that a case has been registered with regards to the group clash in Delhi at Dayalpur Police Statin and investigation is underway. Rakesh Pawaria the DCP confirmed the above details. The CCTV of the area is being checked and the police is investigating further into the matter.

