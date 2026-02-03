Ground collision between two flights occurs at Mumbai airport

Advertisement

Mumbai: A ground collision involving two aircraft carrying passengers occurred at Mumbai airport this evening causing a panic among the fliers.

According to reports, the ground collision occurred when Air India AI 2732 Mumbai to Coimbatore was stationary on the runway while IndiGo 6E 791 Hyderabad to Mumbai was taxiing after landing.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo Spokesperson issued a statement confirming that all the passengers are safe and disembarked after parking.

“We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated,” said the IndiGo Spokesperson.

Likewise, the Air India Spokesperson also clarified saying, ‘Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks.”

“All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. The incident has been reported to the regulator,” added the Air India Spokesperson.

