Groom Runs Away With 12-Year-Old Sister-In-Law As Childline Foils His Marriage With 14-Year Old Girl

Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a youth ran away with his 12-year-old sister-in-law on Friday after the police along with the members of Childline stopped his marriage with a 14-year-old girl in Porsa Tehsil of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, a youth named Binod Sakhabar was going to marry the 14-year-old daughter of Ramprakarana Sakhabar on Tuesday. However, someone reportedly informed the local administration about the marriage of the underage girl. Based on the complaint, the members of the Women and Child Development Department and Childline from Morena reached the village with Porsa police and stopped the wedding halfway.

The police team took the minor bride to the One-Stop Center, while the parents were taken to Morena police station for questioning.

This incident offended the groom and out of anger he kidnapped the bride’s 12-year-old younger sister and planned to marry her.

On being informed of this incident, the police registered a case against the groom and the middleman and started a search operation for them.

After an extensive search, the police rescued the kidnapped underage girl and arrested the middleman but failed to nab the groom.