Grenade blast near police post in J&K’s Ramban district

By WCE 1

Jammu: A grenade blast occurred on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district near a police post.

Police said, “A grenade blast occurred near the police post under the jurisdiction of Gool police station in Ramban district.

“A letter was found claiming it to be done by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF).”

Soon after the blast, the special operations group of the police and the Army teams started conducting a search operation, said the police.

“A case has been registered and a probe is underway,” police said.

Reports said no casualty occurred due to the explosion.

Further details were awaited.

