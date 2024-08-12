Greater Noida lift accident: Minor boy gets trapped, watch

In the Greater Noida lift accident of Sunday night a minor boy was reportedly got trapped inside the lift of a residential society in Greater Noida for about an hour. The child was rescued after the lift was opened using an iron rod.

As per reports, the child was trapped due to malfunctioning of a lift at the Saviour GreenArch society under Bisrakh Police Station limits in Greater Noida West on Sunday night.

A video of the incident has gone viral after being posted to social media.

User Vani Mehrotra posted the video to X platform (formerly Twitter) through her handle @vani_mehrotra today morning. The caption of the post reads, “The elevator of a residential society in Greater Noida got stuck late last night, trapping one child for nearly an hour. The child was rescued after the lift was opened using an iron rod.”

In the video we can see that the residents and technicians are working with the elevator to rescue the child. The boy is also partly seen in the video. As per reports, the boy remained trapped for an hour. And then he was rescued after the lift was opened with the help of an iron rod.

Watch the video here: