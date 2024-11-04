Grandfather sexually assaults 7-year-old minor girl in West Bengal, arrested later

Murshidabad (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his seven-year-old grand daughter in a village in West Bengal, said reports on Monday.

According to reports the incident took place in a village in Domkal of Murshidabad district in West Bengal. A 45-year-old man was arrested for the rape of his seven-year-old granddaughter.

Reports say that, the accused lured the girl by promising her a chocolate. The survivor, who had been threatened by the accused, complained of severe pain and confided in her mother. The survivor’s mother lodged a complaint on Friday.

