Govt to launch Rs 100 lakh cr ‘Gati Shakti’ national master plan: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will soon launch the ‘PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’ worth Rs 100 lakh crore which will help in employment opportunities and holistic infrastructure.

Addressing the nation on the 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that the master plan will help our local manufacturers turn globally competitive. This will also develop possibilities of new future economic zones.

Walking the road of development, India needs to increase both manufacturing and exports, he said.

“We are set to present to you a PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan in the near future. This new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will bring employment opportunities to the youth,” he said.

While concentrating on modern infrastructure, India needs to work on developing new infrastructure with a holistic and integrated approach, Modi said.

Speaking of India’s manufacturing prowess, he said that seven years ago the country imported mobile phones worth $8 billion and now with production-linked incentive schemes in place India is exporting $3 billion worth of mobile phones.

He stressed on the need for manufacturing world class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new age technology.