Govt to introduce GPS-based toll system to replace toll plazas in 6 months

New Delhi: Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced that the Indian government is planning to implement new technologies, such as a GPS-based toll collection system, to replace current highway toll plazas within the next six months.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and charging motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways, Gadkari said.

The ministry is conducting a pilot project of an automatic number plate recognition system (automatic number plate reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping vehicles.

The average vehicle waiting time at toll plazas was 8 minutes during 2018–19. With the introduction of FASTags during 2020–21 and 2021–22, the average waiting time of the vehicles has come down to 47 seconds.

Gadkari emphasised the need to reduce the cost of construction without compromising quality.