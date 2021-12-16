Govt to introduce Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill in LS today

New Delhi: The government on Thursday will introduce the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. The House is also likely to discuss price rise and climate change.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will introduce a Bill to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The Lok Sabha is also likely to hold further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha started discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22.

After the Lower House approval of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021 for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022. She will also introduce the Bill and move then move it for passing.

Under rule 193, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Saugata Roy will raise the discussion on price rise. Further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week under rule 193.

P.P. Chaudhary and Manish Tewari will present the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

Union Minister General V.K. Singh to make statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in a report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants (2020-21) pertaining to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Lok Sabha secretary general will report two messages from the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed by the Upper House. Several ministers will lay papers related to their ministries.

